Wind-driven fire threatened homes near Sloughhouse
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters jumped into action to stop a wind-driven fire that was threatening homes in southern Sacramento County early Monday morning.
The incident started just after 3 a.m. near Eagles Nest and Florin roads, in the Sloughhouse area.
Metro Fire crews responded to a report of a vegetation fire and quickly discovered that the flames were directly threatening multiple homes.
With the help of some extra crews, the threat was mitigated before any homes were damaged.
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is unknown.
