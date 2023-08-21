Wind-driven fire threatened homes near Sloughhouse

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters jumped into action to stop a wind-driven fire that was threatening homes in southern Sacramento County early Monday morning.

The incident started just after 3 a.m. near Eagles Nest and Florin roads, in the Sloughhouse area.

Metro Fire crews responded to a report of a vegetation fire and quickly discovered that the flames were directly threatening multiple homes.

Crews arrived to extreme wind-driven wildfire conditions in the southern part of Sacramento County, with fire directly threatening multiple homes. Additional resources were ordered to mitigate the threat. No homes were damaged, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/K6VZfHjg1z — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 21, 2023

With the help of some extra crews, the threat was mitigated before any homes were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown.