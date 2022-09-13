Slain Galt officer's retired K9 partner dies at 15
GALT – The retired K9 partner the Galt police officer killed in the line of duty in 2013 has now died.
K9 Yaro was Officer Kevin Tonn's partner.
Tonn was killed while responding to a burglary call back on Jan. 15, 2013. The suspect fired one shot at the 35-year-old officer, then started shooting at other officers before taking his own life.
Yaro was retired from service after the shooting and went to live with Tonn's family.
On Tuesday, the Foothills K9 Association shared that Yaro had died. He was 15 years old.
