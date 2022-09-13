Watch CBS News
Slain Galt officer's retired K9 partner dies at 15

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GALT – The retired K9 partner the Galt police officer killed in the line of duty in 2013 has now died.

K9 Yaro was Officer Kevin Tonn's partner.

Tonn was killed while responding to a burglary call back on Jan. 15, 2013. The suspect fired one shot at the 35-year-old officer, then started shooting at other officers before taking his own life.

Yaro was retired from service after the shooting and went to live with Tonn's family.

Retired Galt K9 Yaro EOW 9/13/2022 12:40am Full tribute bio to follow. This is raw. Thank you all for always loving K9...

Posted by Foothills K9 Association on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

On Tuesday, the Foothills K9 Association shared that Yaro had died. He was 15 years old. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 1:42 PM

