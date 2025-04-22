Skeletal remains of homicide victim found in Sacramento in 1991 identified

SACRAMENTO — Skeletal remains of a Sacramento homicide victim found in 1991 have now been identified more than three decades later, police said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Sheila Osborne, 40. Sacramento police said Osborne's remains were found on April 10 of that year in a field along North B Street. She had just arrived in the Sacramento area from Johnson City, Tennessee prior to her death.

A DNA profile of the remains was developed in 2008 and entered into the Combined DNA Index System, police said, but there was no match until the case was revisited several years later and the profile was put through advanced DNA testing.

Sacramento police said its homicide investigators are still looking into the circumstances of Osborne's death and encourage any witnesses or people with information to contact them.