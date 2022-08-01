87 homes destroyed in Siskiyou County wildfire

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A week after it started, damage assessment reports are being released in the "McKinney Fire" near the California town of Klamath River in Siskiyou County.

The wildfire is currently 40 percent contained, and has burned approximately 61,000 acres, according to a report issued Saturday evening.

Fire officials have also released their latest damage report. With the assessment halfway completed, the initial report shows 87 residences have been destroyed. A total of 274 structures have been inspected, to date.

An interactive structure status map is available at Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services webpage: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/emergencyservices

The fire started on July 29, approximately four miles from the community of Scott Bar. Evacuation orders were sent out shortly thereafter and many remain in place.

Check for updates at facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.