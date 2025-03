TRACY – A lane of Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County is closed after it was undercut by a large sinkhole.

San Joaquin County District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman posted on social media that the northbound of Tracy Boulevard south of Lammers Road is closed due to the sinkhole.

Supervisor Robert Rickman

The southbound lane remains open but it's unknown when the northbound lane will reopen.

Rickman said he contacted San Joaquin County Public Works.