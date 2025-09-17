Girl reported missing in Nevada found at Sacramento Greyhound station, kidnapping suspect arrested

Authorities have arrested a Nevada man in connection to the disappearance of a girl who was later found in Sacramento.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the girl was reported missing from her Silver Springs home Tuesday morning. Deputies entered her into the National Crime Information Center as a runaway/missing person and started investigating.

Gordon Alexander Bayne, also of Silver Springs, was identified as a person of interest, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators learned that Bayne had allegedly helped transport the girl to Reno, allegedly knowing that she planned to try and get out of the state.

Later Tuesday morning, Sacramento police found the girl at a Greyhound bus station. She has since been reunited with her family, deputies say.

Bayne was arrested after a traffic stop in Silver Springs. Detectives say he initially denied being involved, but he allegedly confirmed that he helped transport the girl. Detectives also allege that Bayne tried to dissuade a witness, also a minor, from cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies have booked Bayne into Lyon County Jail on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child neglect, intimidating a witness, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and obstruction an officer. He's being held on $187,280 bail.

Silver Springs is a city about 40 miles east of Reno.