Significant number of 911 calls firefighters receive don't involve fires

SACRAMENTO — An astonishing number of 911 calls firefighters get don't involve putting out a single flame.

More than 80 percent are for medical aid, but "7 out of 10" patients taken to the ER don't actually need to be there. That's why a new project being launched in Elk Grove could be a game-changer, designed to break down the backlog while still saving lives.

"We are definitely in a crisis," said Dr. Kevin Mackey, Sacramento County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) medical director.

Dr. Mackey says hospital overcrowding is a serious issue in California with patients taken to the ER by ambulance sometimes having to wait hours just to get off the gurney.

"Some of those time periods can get as long as 4-5 [hours]. We've even had one that's been 11 hours," he said.

"That's a significant time for our paramedics to stay with those patients when we have other 911 calls to respond to," said Cosumnes Fire Assistant Chief Rick Clarke.

Now, paramedics with the Cosumnes Fire Department are equipped with new technology that could help reduce the number of people taken to the hospital.

"They hit the button that says 'connect to telemedicine,' " Clarke said.

Crews are using iPads to perform a medical assessment of the patient by webcam.

"It's about a 10-minute video phone call with a doctor who's going to ask you some questions," Clarke said.

People suffering a critical emergency will still be immediately taken to the hospital. So what kind of medical aid calls qualify for the new tele-911?

"Cough or cold, congestion, sore throat, medication questions," Dr. Mackey said.

And what are the chances that a serious medical condition may be missed?

"We suspect that the risk is very, very low," Dr. Mackey said. "These are patients that have completely normal vital signs that don't have temperatures."

In the first week, Cosumnes firefighters have used the tele-doc twelve times to prevent an unnecessary hospital trip and three times to convince reluctant patients that they need to go to the ER.

"They're relieved that they get the answers they need in a short amount of time," Clarke said.

Patient participation is voluntary and could end up being more affordable.

"The tele-911 visit as a whole is going to be much less than the cost would be for your emergency room visit," Clarke said.

Cosumnes Fire is the first in Sacramento County to use the remote tele-docs. If the pilot program is successful, it's expected to be expanded to other departments in our area.