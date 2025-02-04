Northern California Sierra travelers welcome snow after practically dry January

CISCO GROVE — Snow storms caused drivers to be extra cautious traveling Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday with the higher elevations getting a fresh dumping of snow.

It was mostly rainfall in the lower elevations and snowplows made for smooth sailing on the roads despite the storm. The first flurries of snow fell around Soda Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

"It was snowing at a little bit heavier than I was anticipating," said DL Scales who is a storm chaser from Arizona.

Scales and his business partner traveled up to the Sierra for this week's snow. They both have their meteorology degrees, but chase storms for a living.

Scales' favorite part of the job is not the thrill of tracking conditions, but helping people stuck in the snow. he told CBS13 that he and his partner pulled a chain-less RV out of a snow drift and then gave the woman inside a ride.

Truckers chained up on the side of I-80 just before Nyack before reaching the snow ahead.

"This is my first time putting chains on and going up there," one truck driver said.

Noah Marshall, who lives in Kingvale, said "it had been maybe three weeks, close to a month without any snow." Marshall would take shoveling snow over getting drenched in the rain any day.

"I am a snowboard instructor at Sugar Bowl, so I got really wet those few days," he said. "So it wasn't fun for anybody."

Sugar Bowl and other resorts in the Sierra lost power and closed their slopes for the day but expect to be back to regular business on Wednesday.

Marshall was excited to finally get some fresh snow with an even bigger dumping expected in the coming days.

"We're super stoked for all the snow," he said. "I am like so giddy and so excited."