Sierra gets fresh batch of snow, chain controls in effect on I-80 and Highway 50

KINGVALE – Chain controls are in effect on the major Sierra Nevada freeways Thursday morning as a fresh batch of snow rolls through the high country.

As of the early morning hours, the snow line is at around the 4500' level in the Baxter area along Interstate 80.

Along eastbound I-80, per Caltrans, chain controls are in effect from Baxter to Truckee. Westbound traffic will need to have chains on from the Donner Lake Interchange to Baxter.

For Highway 50, Caltrans says chain controls are in effect from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers.

The snowy conditions have already proven treacherous for drivers in the high country, with one FedEx big rig spinning out just before the chain control area on I-80. No injuries were reported.

Frequent travelers through the area urge people to be ready for snow.

"You know, always got to be prepared," said Christopher Escoto, a box truck driver who was chaining up along I-80. "Can never be too prepared when you're dealing with the snow."

The Sacramento Valley will also see some patches of heavy rain on Thursday due to the same system.