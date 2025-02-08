Sierra Avalanche Center warns a forecaster may be laid off, which could put "lives at risk"

The Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC) said one of its three forecasters could be laid off next week as part of the federal government's staff cuts. It says the decision could put lives at risk.

The SAC currently has three forecasters and if one is laid off, SAC says it would have to cut its daily avalanche forecast down to four per week instead of seven.

More than 200,000 people use SAC every year to avoid avalanches and stay alive in the Sierra backcountry.

"Firing an avalanche forecaster in the middle of winter puts lives at risk," SAC said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

SAC said avalanche forecasters were categorized as essential public safety employees and, due to their nature of work, were exempt from furloughs in past government shutdowns.

Not only do backcountry skiers use SAC, but so do local sheriff's offices and their search and rescue teams when they conduct rescue operations.

Tahoe-area ski patrols also rely on SAC forecasts to ensure mountain safety.

SAC is a nonprofit that works in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The nonprofit pays 75% of the forecasters' salaries, which are already funded for 2025.

"The avalanche forecasting program is a model of government efficiency because it operates as a public/private partnership, with the majority of funding coming from a local nonprofit organization," SAC said.

SAC says it's working with the U.S. Forest Service and elected officials to prevent the layoff. It's urging people in the Tahoe area and northern Nevada to call their local congressperson.