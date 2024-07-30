Shoplifters point to inflation and economy as main reasons for stealing from retailers

Businesses keep eye out for shoplifters Businesses keep eye out for shoplifters 01:53

Inflation has led to price surges at grocery stores, car dealerships and even dine-in restaurants nationwide. A new study finds it's also the main motive behind another recent surge: shoplifting.

More than 20% of Americans have admitted to stealing items from stores within the past year or so, according to a new survey from personal finance website LendingTree, which polled 2,000 U.S. consumers from ages 18 to 78.

Of those who admitted to recent retail theft, roughly 90% of them said they did so because of inflation and the current economy. Specific reasons included, prices becoming otherwise unaffordable (34%), helping make ends meet (30%) and helping save a few bucks (27%).

"Lots of people are struggling in the face of still-rising prices, and they're going to somewhat desperate measures to help them get by," LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in a statement. "With inflation stubbornly sticking around, that's not likely to change soon."

LendingTree's survey follows a recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice, which found that shoplifting rose 24% in the first six months in 2024, even as reports of other crimes have gone down.

The Federal Reserve has been in a longstanding wrestling match with the U.S. economy — trying to get overall inflation down to a 2% annual rate. Inflation has indeed cooled a bit this year, but consumer prices rose by 3.3% in May and 3% in June. Those percentages translate to consumers paying higher prices each month for everyday necessities like food and household goods and services.

To be sure, retailers have long raised concerns about a rise in shoplifting, particularly so-called "smash-and-grab" incidents in which thieves shatter glass display cases to steal valuable merchandise like electronics or jewelry. But the LendingTree survey, to some extent, marks a new piece of insight into why Americans are now committing retail theft at a much higher clip.

About half of shoplifters in the survey, 52%, said they've stolen from chain stores. A smaller number, 28% said they've stolen from smaller local stores. Grocery stores are considered the easiest to steal from according to 46% of those surveyed.

The most common items shoplifters nab include food and nonalcoholic drinks, which 45% of those who say they have shoplifted admitted to stealing. Clothes, accessories or jewelry and makeup or cosmetics, according to LendingTree's survey, which polled 2,000 U.S. consumers from ages 18 to 78.

"What they're shoplifting tells you a lot about why they're shoplifting," Schulz said in the statement. "These generally aren't thrill-seekers looking for an adrenaline rush or a big score. These folks are taking things that they really, really need, things like food and clothing and even makeup."

To help combat rising retail theft, some companies have equipped their employees with body cameras to spot the crimes in real time, as other major retailers are turning to other forms of technology. As reports of retail thefts continue to climb, state leaders are also pushing for more policing and tax credits to improve safety.