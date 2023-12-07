Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood left one person hurt early Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police said officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the 6100 block of Riverside Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting.

Before officers got to the scene, dispatchers were alerted that the shooting victim was already being driven to the hospital.

Officers soon got to the scene and secured the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

The shooting victim has only been identified as a man at this point; he suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Major road closures are in effect for the area, but the specific streets have not been listed yet.