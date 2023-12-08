Man shot, killed outside Sacramento bar identified

SACRAMENTO - The 21-year-old man who died after a shooting outside a bar in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood has been identified.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the man as Benjamin Sapp.

Sapp was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan after he was shot in the parking of The Trap, a bar located at the corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. Sapp died at the hospital, police said.

The owner of the bar told CBS13 that she saw four men and heard two gunshots.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released.