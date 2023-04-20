Sheriff: Gunman at Sacramento International Airport found dead in vehicle from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SACRAMENTO — A gunman at Sacramento International Airport was found dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was in a parking garage by terminal A. Terminal A and the parking garage were on lockdown as law enforcement officials at the scene searched for and eventually located the suspect deceased.

Authorities said the individual, a 53-year-old man, had called 911 earlier in the night saying he was at the airport and wanted to kill himself. A sheriff's deputy had spoken with the man, who was by himself in the vehicle. The man then fired two shots from the parked car.

The sheriff's office later confirmed the 53-year-old had shot himself. He had never left the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

Officials at SMF said the airport was open and flights were operational. There was no danger to the public.