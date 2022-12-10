Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Reckless driver dies in crash fleeing deputies in Stockton

STOCKTON — A pursuit of a suspect in Stockton ended in a deadly crash Friday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies initiated a pursuit at around 7 p.m. of a vehicle that was being driven recklessly. This was in the area of Charter Way and South Harrison Street.

Authorities said the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop and crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No further details were released.

