Sheriff: 3 shot in south Sacramento along Gordon Drive

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- An investigation is underway in south Sacramento after a shooting left three people hurt Friday night. 

The scene is along the 5300 block of Gordon Drive, off of Stockton Boulevard. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, three people have been shot. One of the victims was not responsive and CPR was started, deputies say, while tourniquets were deployed on the other two. All three victims have been taken to the hospital. 

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and no suspect information has been released. 

Updates to follow.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:25 PM

