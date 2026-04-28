Modesto city survey raises questions about proposed soccer stadium downtown

A new city survey is raising questions about support for a proposed downtown soccer stadium as Modesto leaders consider a potential increase to a local hotel tax.

The survey, presented during a recent city budget workshop, asked voters how they would like to see new tax revenue spent. While the idea of increasing the city's transient occupancy tax received majority support, a professional soccer stadium ranked last among spending priorities.

The transient occupancy tax, often referred to as the TOT tax, is paid by guests staying in hotels and short-term rentals. City leaders are considering raising the tax by three percent, bringing it to 12 percent. If approved, the increase could generate about one million dollars annually for general city services.

According to survey results, voters placed the highest priority on fixing streets and potholes. Emergency response services, including 911, ranked second, followed by improvements to parks and public safety.

Several residents echoed those priorities, saying basic services should come before new development projects. Others said a stadium could still bring long-term economic benefits to the city.

City Councilmember Chris Ricci said leaders should take the survey results into account as discussions continue.

"It just so happens that Modesto is really low. It's like 3 percent lower than all the other cities around us, and so we should raise it anyway," Ricci said. "But what we do with the money that's important that you know we listen to what residents want and where they this is their money. We want to know where they want it to go."

The proposed stadium project remains under review as the city continues negotiations with the United Soccer League. The current extension is set to expire June 10, though city leaders say there is no rush to finalize a deal.

In a statement, the city said it is continuing to evaluate the financial feasibility of the project to determine whether it is in the best interest of the community.