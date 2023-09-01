Judge delays release of sexually violent predator in Placer County over lack of fixed address

PLACER COUNTY - The debate continues regarding the release of a sexually violent predator in Placer County.

William Robert Stephenson is expected to be released into the community, an idea causing a firestorm among residents.

During a hearing in a Placer County Superior courtroom Friday, Stephenson's lawyer said that because of his client's right to due process, he should be released immediately. The state and doctors have spent more than 18 months trying to find a fixed residence for Stephenson, but for various reasons, each possibility has fallen through. In the end, the judge rejected this idea.

Nearly everyone, including Stephenson, the state, and local and state officials, believes Stephenson should be released to a fixed residence for the protection of the community and Stephenson. The Placer County district attorney called the rejection of Stephenson's release -- and as a transient release — a victory for public safety.

Meanwhile, we've been waiting to hear of potential locations, and up until this morning, even the judge and Placer County hadn't received a list of locations. By law, county officials are given, at the minimum, a 30-day notice to vet out addresses.

Did the state violate its own law?

"In essence, yes...They are required to give a fixed address. Providing a notice without an address is not providing notice," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

While the state revealed it has pinpointed some possible homes, the state is still looking at other locations. And, while the process has been lengthy, it's clear Stephenson will not be released until there's a fixed address.