Several people injured in crash along Jackson Road in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County Thursday. 

The crash happened along Jackson Road. According to the CHP, a car pulled out of a driveway, causing vehicles in the westbound lane to stop suddenly. It caused a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles. A fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer swerved into the oncoming lane to miss those in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. 

In total, six people were injured, five of which were children. All six people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. 

All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

