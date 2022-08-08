Several people injured after 2-vehicle crash involving structure in Orangevale
ORANGEVALE - Several people have been injured in an Orangevale crash that also involved a structure.
According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews are helping "several patients" in two vehicles. Some are being treated at the scene while others will be transported to hospitals.
It's unknown exactly how many people were involved and how badly they were injured.
This is a developing story.
