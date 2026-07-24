Semi-truck overturns on I-80 in Placer County, forcing full westbound closure

A semi-truck overturned along westbound Interstate 80 near the Secret Town Road exit in Placer County on Friday, forcing a full closure of that side of the freeway.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said crews, along with Placer County Fire Department firefighters, responded to reports of a semi-truck that had tipped onto a low retaining wall near the exit.

Fire engines from Colfax and Alta arrived to find the truck resting on its side. Around 8 p.m., officials said the truck was upright. Officials said the driver, the only occupant, was able to get out and declined medical treatment.

The crash prompted the closure of westbound I-80 at Secret Town Road as traffic was diverted onto Highway 174. It was not clear how long the closure would be in effect.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The incident comes after a series of recent commercial vehicle crashes along the Interstate 80 mountain corridor, where officials have called for an increase in enforcement and urging truck drivers to carefully inspect their vehicles before descending from the Sierra.