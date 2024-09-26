Pac-12 on mind, Sac State announces plans for new 25,000-seat stadium

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State leaders announced on Thursday plans to build a new multi-use stadium - a move that's expected to help build the school's case to join the Pac-12.

The state-of-the-art stadium will replace the temporary stands at Hornet Stadium, officials say.

Football will be the headline, but officials say the stadium will also be designed to host soccer, rugby, and other collegiate competitions.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Sacramento State," said Luke Wood, Sac State's president, in a statement.

The SAC 12 group, which was formed by local leaders to help advocate for Sac State moving up to the big leagues of collegiate competition, is hailing Thursday's announcement as a big step towards their ultimate goal.

"With the continued momentum from the University's commitment, business leaders looking to invest in the region, understanding the tremendous economic impact this will have on the market, need to step up and join us in supporting this effort," said SAC 12 Co-Chair Josh Wood in a statement timed to be simultaneously released with the new stadium plans announcement.

Officials say renderings of the new stadium, which will have a minimum capacity of 25,000 attendees, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Hornet Stadium, originally built in 1969, has a capacity of around 21,000.