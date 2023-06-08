Watch CBS News
Search on for Yuba City woman, 74, considered at-risk

By CBS13 Staff

YUBA CITY – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Yuba City woman considered at-risk.

The Yuba City Police Department says 74-year-old Konnie Jo Rood was last seen at her home around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

She was spotted south of the Tower Bridge in Sacramento later Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Konnie is considered at-risk due to health-related reasons.

Konnie could be on her way to Lancaster to visit family. She was driving a white, 1999 Kia Sportage with the California license plate number DP510AY.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call police at (530) 822-4661. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

June 8, 2023

