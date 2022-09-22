Search on for suspects who tried to steal catalytic converter in Roseville neighborhood

ROSEVILLE – Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspects in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Roseville earlier this week.

Roseville police say the suspects pulled up in a neighborhood along Kodiak Way, between Look Out Court and Painted Desert Drive, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects then tried to steal a catalytic converter.

Either a resident or a surveillance camera managed to snap a quick picture of the suspect's vehicle – a distinctive extended cab, two-tone silver over black pickup truck with amber over-cab lights and dark rims.

Police say the truck also had a loud muffler.

Only a vague description of one of the suspects, who was a passenger in the truck, was given.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or with any other information about the incident is urged to call Roseville police.