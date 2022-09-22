Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for suspects who tried to steal catalytic converter in Roseville neighborhood

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/22/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/22/22 03:25

ROSEVILLE – Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspects in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Roseville earlier this week.

Roseville police say the suspects pulled up in a neighborhood along Kodiak Way, between Look Out Court and Painted Desert Drive, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects then tried to steal a catalytic converter.

Either a resident or a surveillance camera managed to snap a quick picture of the suspect's vehicle – a distinctive extended cab, two-tone silver over black pickup truck with amber over-cab lights and dark rims.

Police say the truck also had a loud muffler.

Only a vague description of one of the suspects, who was a passenger in the truck, was given.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or with any other information about the incident is urged to call Roseville police. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.