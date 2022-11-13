Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for missing man, 76, with Alzheimer's last seen in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22
CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22 02:43

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking for help in finding an elderly man considered at-risk.

The sheriff's office says 76-year-old Bobby Turner was last seen Friday evening at the Red Roof Inn in North Highlands. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and blue Crocs shoes. 

Turner is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer's. 

Anyone who sees Turner is urged to call dispatchers at (916) 874-5115. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 5:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.