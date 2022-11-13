Search on for missing man, 76, with Alzheimer's last seen in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking for help in finding an elderly man considered at-risk.
The sheriff's office says 76-year-old Bobby Turner was last seen Friday evening at the Red Roof Inn in North Highlands. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and blue Crocs shoes.
Turner is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer's.
Anyone who sees Turner is urged to call dispatchers at (916) 874-5115.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.