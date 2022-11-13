Search on for missing man, 76, with Alzheimer's last seen in North Highlands

CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22 CBS13 AM News Update 11/12/22 02:43

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking for help in finding an elderly man considered at-risk.

The sheriff's office says 76-year-old Bobby Turner was last seen Friday evening at the Red Roof Inn in North Highlands. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and blue Crocs shoes.

At-Risk Missing Person: Bobby TURNER. Male, 76, 5’08”, 140 lbs, wearing black jacket, blue pants, blue “Crocs”. Last seen at 7pm on 11/11 at Red Roof Inn at 4325 Watt Ave in North Highlands. TURNER is considered at-risk due age, medication, Alzheimer's. If seen, call 916.874.5115 pic.twitter.com/z2wgnqKKSi — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 13, 2022

Turner is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer's.

Anyone who sees Turner is urged to call dispatchers at (916) 874-5115.