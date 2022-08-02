Search on for family of young boy found walking alone in Modesto

MODESTO – Authorities are looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking alone in a Modesto neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say the boy, who appears to be around four years old, was found near Maze Boulevard and Maze Court around 7 a.m.

A photo of the boy has been posted to the police department's Facebook page and anyone who recognizes him or knows his family is urged to call the non-emergency line, (209) 552-2470.