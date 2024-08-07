Watch CBS News
Search on for boy, 16, who went missing at Camp Far West Lake in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY – A search effort is underway to find a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen at a Yuba County campground on Tuesday.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says Mikhael Nazorov was camping at Camp Far West Lake and went for a walk with his sister around the lake. Somehow, the two got separated and Nazorov hasn't been seen since.

Family reported him missing immediately, the sheriff's office says, and search efforts have been ongoing.

Search and rescue crews were back on Wednesday looking for Nazorov, who was last seen wearing black shorts and slide sandals. He was not wearing a shirt.

Anyone who sees Nazorov is urged to call the sheriff's office. 

