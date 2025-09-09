Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews attempt to locate car that went into river near West Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Search crews on Tuesday are attempting to locate a vehicle that went into the river near West Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said the vehicle had gone into the Sacramento River just north of West Sacramento along Old River Road.

Yolo County's Sheriff's Office had officials at the scene searching and told CBS Sacramento that a dive team would not be able to assist with the effort on Tuesday.

It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to go into the water or how many people may have been inside.

Check back here for updates as this story develops.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue