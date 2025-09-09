Crews attempt to locate car that went into river near West Sacramento

Search crews on Tuesday are attempting to locate a vehicle that went into the river near West Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said the vehicle had gone into the Sacramento River just north of West Sacramento along Old River Road.

Yolo County's Sheriff's Office had officials at the scene searching and told CBS Sacramento that a dive team would not be able to assist with the effort on Tuesday.

It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to go into the water or how many people may have been inside.

