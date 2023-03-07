Sacramento City Unified kicks off National School Breakfast week with food truck

SACRAMENTO — Driving students to eat better, a food truck is delivering hot breakfasts to Sacramento schools.

"We purchased this truck just before the pandemic and then it was built and delivered. Now it's time," said Diana Flores, director of nutrition services with the district.

Before the first bell rings, breakfast is served at California Middle School via the new mobile food truck.

"Out of the 850 students that we have, about 150 eat breakfast every morning," said California Middle School Principal Gino Dobrescu. "So the whole point is for us to motivate them to eat."

Dobrescu is enthusiastic about eating.

"The brain needs glucose, and so breakfast replenishes the glucose needed so we can get energy, so we can focus, so we can be successful," he said.

"I think breakfast is good because it helps me wake up more," Hailey Lee.

She was one of the hundreds lining up for an egg sandwich on Texas toast or a fruit parfait — all for free.

The food is prepared off-site, transported and then warmed up. Around 600 kids were served Monday, courtesy of the food truck.

"We have a vision and a mission that every student, regardless of income, deserves a freshly prepared meal at school," Flores said. "And this is a great way to have a high-quality breakfast and entice students to come in early."

All SCUSD middle schools will receive food truck breakfasts four days a week, alternating four schools each week.

School leaders are targeting middle schools because they have the lowest participation in the free and reduced lunch program