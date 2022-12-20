Scott Peterson will not get new trial, San Mateo County judge decides

Convicted killer Scott Peterson's petition for a new trial has been denied.

"On remand, this Court reviewed the full record, conducted a five-day evidentiary hearing, and considered the extensive briefing submitted by the parties. For the reasons set forth in detail below, the Petition is DENIED," read the decision from the Superior Court of the State of California County of San Mateo.

The judge's decision came on Tuesday after it was delayed due to a clerical issue last week. A piece of evidence submitted apparently showed someone's entire social security number, prompting the delay.

Peterson was convicted in the 2002 killing of his wife Laci and their unborn son back in 2004. He was given the death penalty, but the California Supreme Court overturned that sentence in 2020.

The 50-year-old Peterson was moved off of death row at San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento earlier in 2022.

Questions over a potentially biased juror prompted the state judge to consider if Peterson deserved a new trial.