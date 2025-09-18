Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated strongly in Manteca despite scaled-back events

Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day celebrations have been significantly scaled back this year in parts of California.

This follows growing concerns that large gatherings of Hispanic people could become targets for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A recent Supreme Court ruling has affirmed the legality of such enforcement actions, heightening community fears.

Still, many believe celebrating Hispanic culture is more important than ever, and they're not backing down.

In the Central California city of Manteca, the community gathered for Musico on Maple, an event highlighting Hispanic culture through music and dance. Despite the political climate, the turnout was strong and the energy high.

The event featured traditional mariachi music, live cumbia bands and dancing in the street.

"In San Joaquin County, there's a large area of Hispanic culture, and Chicano culture, and that's just something we want to bring light to," said Tiana Muschott, a recreation coordinator with the City of Manteca.

The city hosts Music on Maple every month. For September, the theme was chosen to align with Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day.

"The community has begun to see the value in this event, especially downtown, bringing everybody together," Muschott added.

However, gatherings like this aren't without concern. ICE operations targeting workplaces and large groups have left many feeling uneasy.

Still, attendees like Ronny Reynoso say the risk is worth it.

"This is all the community. All the Latinos here, they come out to have a good time. You see people from all over because everyone is enjoying it," he said.

Reynoso brought his 1938 Buick to the event, a regular fixture at car shows and cultural celebrations in the area. For him, showing up is about more than fun — it's about resilience.

"We gotta do it, man. People got to come out and support. If we sit down, they're gonna have it their way. We gotta sit here and fight for what's ours," Reynoso said.

Organizers and vendors say this was the largest Music on Maple event so far, out of the six held this year.

The next celebration is scheduled for October, with a focus on Diwali.