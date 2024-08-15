Saweetie features her Elk Grove roots in music video for "My Best"

ELK GROVE – Students in the Elk Grove Unified School District return to class on Thursday.

The district is ranked as the fifth largest in the state and the largest in our region.

Among its notable alumni is Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie, who returned to her Sacramento-area roots for the filming of her new music video for her song "My Best."

Saweetie, born Diamonte Harper, graduated from Monterey Trail High School back in 2011.

Bringing things full circle in her music video, she revisits the school's cafeteria, hallways and classrooms, rapping about doing her best.

During her time at the school, Saweetie was a star volleyball player – even earning the title of Athlete of the Year.

Her former math teacher says she made an impact when she was a student and continues to do so through her music.

"Every once and a while, I might have mentioned that I used to know her, or that she sat in this very classroom," said teacher Bailey Green. "If she could do that, then they could do it, too."

According to the California Department of Education, the school's enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year exceeded 63,000.

A study by Niche, a website that creates in-depth profiles on schools across the country, rated Elk Grove Unified sixth in its ranking for "most diverse school in America."

Also notably from our region, Natomas Unified came in at number two on that list.