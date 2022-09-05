Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead

Overnight shooting in Sacramento results in 1 man dead

SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.

According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.