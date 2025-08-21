San Joaquin Transit in the crosshairs as two sides fight for funding

There's growing tension over public transit in San Joaquin County. Eight city managers, including Lathrop's, are challenging the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD), saying smaller cities aren't getting fair access to transit funding.

RTD says their ridership numbers are improving and they need funding to maintain and expand their services. But the city managers want answers before more money is handed out.

RTD buses, especially in Stockton, are busy. Riders like William Carranco rely on them daily for doctor visits, school, and shopping.

"There's always plenty of people on the bus," he says.

But city officials argue that while RTD works well in urban centers, it's not efficient in smaller cities. Lathrop's city manager, Stephen Salvatore, says when RTD expands into other cities, the costs increase and ridership drops.

He points to high per-passenger costs, something RTD says is improving. For example, the Hopper Route 97 (which connects Manteca, Tracy, and Stockton) used to cost $359 per passenger per trip but is now down to $129. RTD says rebuilding ridership takes time.

RTD defends its operations, stating that some routes require more funding due to the county's geography and transit needs. In a statement, the agency criticized Salvatore's stance, suggesting that by his logic, transit in cities like Lodi, Tracy, Manteca, and Escalon should be cut entirely.

Lathrop is considering launching its own local transit system. Salvatore says this could allow for better efficiency and cost control.

"We're one of the fastest-growing cities in the state," he said. "We need to spend our dollars smarter and under local control."

Despite their differences, both sides agree: San Joaquin County needs a transit system that works efficiently for everyone