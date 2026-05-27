San Joaquin County warns of invasive pest threat to Northern California wine industry

An invasive bug species has made its way to Northern California wine regions. If spread, it could damage and kill acres of grapevines.

Now, the San Joaquin County Agriculture Commissioner's Office is putting out a warning. The Costco in Lodi is one of the four store locations in the county that recently recieved and distributed grape plants that could contain the invasive species.

The county agricultural commissioner is now trying to find where these plants went and stop the spread.

"If we have something coming in that can wipe out our industry, we better get on it," said Peltier Winery owner Rodney Schatz.

The bug is a glassy-winged sharpshooter, a bacteria-carrying insect that can kill grapevines and damage other crops.

"You get this bacteria that, eventually, it slowly kills your vines over time," Schatz said. "It can devastate your field in a very short period of time, and you really won't know it till you start seeing it six or eight months later, or next year when spring comes out, you start to see the problem, and then you have a bigger problem."

Schatz said he remembers when this invasive species destroyed countless vineyards in Temecula back in the 1990s.

Now, it was discovered on grape plants sold at Costco stores in California's Central Valley, stemming from a wholesale nursery in Fresno County.

Because of the risk it poses, the ag commissioner is asking anyone who has purchased grape vines from Costco on or after April 21 to contact them.

But Schatz isn't too worried.

"Maybe there's a few of them on a few plants, but because this has happened, the county is on it. They're going to go isolate the problem as quick as they can," he said. "That doesn't mean that one or two aren't going to get loose, but I don't think you're looking at an epidemic."

According to the county commissioner, they already rejected shipments coming into the county and placed traps at all area Costco stores. They say 617 grape plants have already been sold and so far, 50 of those have been destroyed.

"The industry is doing what they're supposed to do," Schatz said. "They found a problem, attacked it, and it looks like it's probably going to get contained. So whatever procedures are in place to do this have worked."

The food supply chain has not been impacted by this invasive bug.

If you have purchased the grape plants, Costco is offering full refunds.