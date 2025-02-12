Person found dead after vehicle plunged into Little Potato Slough in San Joaquin County

Search on for submerged vehicle in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A person was found dead in a vehicle that plunged into the Little Potato Slough in San Joaquin County Wednesday night, deputies said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it began searching for a vehicle that went into the water in the area of Eight Mile Road and Empire Tract Road around 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the only person inside the vehicle was found dead around 10 p.m.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office boating unit responded to the scene.

Details surrounding what led to the vehicle entering the water were not immediately known and the crash is under investigation.

The victim has not been identified.