San Joaquin County officials seek potential other victims of kidnapping, sexual assault suspect after arrest

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it seeking potential additional victims after a man was recently arrested in the East Bay in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation dating back to last summer.

Anthony Harris was arrested back on April 17 in Pleasanton after investigators linked him to a July 2025 case involving kidnapping and sexual assault.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday that it believes there may be additional victims connected to Harris and urged anyone who may have had contact with him under similar circumstances to come forward.

Investigators said the case remains active and ongoing, and detectives are continuing to work closely with other agencies as they gather additional evidence.

"We understand the concern cases like this bring to our community," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The safety of our residents always remains our top priority."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.