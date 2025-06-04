First responders, bystanders save man not breathing after crashing into ditch near Tracy

TRACY – First responders saved a man's life who stopped breathing after a vehicle he was in crashed into a drainage ditch near Tracy on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to Paradise Avenue and Lucerne Avenue around 11 a.m. after a driver lost control and crashed a vehicle into a drainage ditch full of water.

The first deputy who arrived at the scene found other people in the water trying to help two adults trapped in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was eventually able to free themself. Deputy Bergren with the sheriff's office and one of the good Samaritans worked to free the other person, who was unresponsive in the submerged vehicle and not breathing, the CHP said.

🚨Viewer Discretion🚨 On June 1st, 2025, at around 11 AM, our dispatch received an urgent call about a solo vehicle accident near the intersection of Paradise Ave and Lucerne Ave in Tracy. A vehicle had overturned into a drainage ditch, with individuals trapped inside. Deputy Bergren was the first to arrive at the scene, where he found courageous citizens already working to assist the trapped occupants. Together, they managed to rescue both adults from the vehicle. One of the adults was unresponsive and not breathing in the water. Thanks to the quick thinking and teamwork of Deputy Bergren and the helpful citizens, they were able to lift him up the steep sides of the ditch. CHP Motor Officer Sandoval soon arrived and helped pull the male victim to safety at the top of the ditch, immediately starting CPR. Through the combined efforts of Deputy Bergren and Officer Sandoval performing CPR, the victim began labor breathing and eventually started breathing on his own again. This incredible act of bravery and collaboration highlights the power of community and the dedication of our first responders. We are especially grateful for the swift and decisive actions of CHP Motor Officer Sandoval, whose expertise and commitment, alongside Deputy Bergren, played a crucial role in saving a life. The teamwork between the California Highway Patrol, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, and our community members exemplifies the spirit of unity and resilience in times of crisis. Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Deputy Bergren and the citizens lifted the man up the sides of the ditch, where a CHP motorcycle officer began performing CPR.

"Through the combined efforts of Deputy Bergren and Officer Sandoval performing CPR, the victim began labor breathing and eventually started breathing on his own again," the sheriff's office said.

Both people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, the CHP said.