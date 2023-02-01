Watch CBS News
San Joaquin County corrections officer arrested on criminal charges

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A correctional officer in San Joaquin County is being investigated for drug and weapon charges.

According to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, an internal investigation has led to the arrest of the officer who is suspected of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell it and illegally possessing an assault weapon. 

No further information has been released. 

The sheriff's office is planning to release more information Thursday at a press conference. 

