San Joaquin County looks to crack down on smoke shops

Moratorium could be placed on smoke shops in San Joaquin County

Moratorium could be placed on smoke shops in San Joaquin County

Moratorium could be placed on smoke shops in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON — A push to block new smoke shops, that's what San Joaquin County is working towards blocking new smoke shops in the area.

The county is looking into putting a moratorium in place that could limit the amount of smoke shops, as well as harsher punishments for smoke shops that are found selling illegal products.

There are fewer than 10 smoke shops within the county's jurisdiction, but some officials feel there are too many so close to schools and other smoke shops.

Some supervisors feel the rules surrounding these smoke shops are too loose and that the idea of limiting the number of smoke shops in the county has been kicked down the road for too long.

"The big issue with the moratorium is hitting a stop and a reset, so it protects the community from additional smoke shops," said county Supervisor Mario Gardea, who is supporting a moratorium by the county.

The moratorium could not only stop new smoke shops from popping up within unincorporated areas of the county but also light a fire underneath their ownership.

"I've yet to hear one good thing about them," Gardea said. "More than anything, they become the biggest problems of the neighborhoods."

"We know that smoke shops historically will bring nuisance and blight issues in the community," added Lt. Nick Taiarol with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. "Typically, what we find is nefarious activity operating within the business."

The county hopes to model their moratorium after the City of Stockton's. Stockton banned new smoke shops from opening up within the city in late January.

Stockton police say they did compliance checks on multiple shops in city limits last month and found illegal tobacco products.

We spoke with nearly every one of the eight smoke shops that are in San Joaquin County's jurisdiction. One shop told us they welcome this moratorium if it means bringing everyone to the same level. Something the shop owner and the county both worry about is the sale of illegal products.

"Maybe looking at different products that they sell that may not be allowed in the county," Gardea said. "Currently, San Joaquin County doesn't allow cannabis to be sold."

This moratorium would be solely focused on smoke shops, not grocery stores or liquor stores that also sell tobacco because they fall under a different permitting process.

The moratorium isn't set in stone yet. The county Board of Supervisors expects to host a discussion on the matter at their next meeting on March 11, which will be open to public comment. This will give county staff time to determine what can be changed and if the county can legally stop new smoke shops from opening up.