Watch CBS News
Crime

Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

/ CBS/AP

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Salman Rushdie Assault
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. Joshua Goodman / AP

Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.  

Video said to be of the aftermath of the attack was posted on social media.

Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million. 

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward. That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about his experience living under the fatwa.

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie in a file photo from March 2020. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.