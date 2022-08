Officials provide update after Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York event Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York, authorities said. The 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and once in the abdomen, and is still in surgery, officials said during a Friday evening press conference. Watch the press conference here.