Salida man, 67, killed in hit-and-run involving DUI suspect

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
CBS Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

A DUI suspect is under arrest after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead in Stanislaus County early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the intersection of Covert and Toomes road in the Salida area just after 3:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.

Officers found a sedan had ended up in a field after it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that sedan, a 67-year-old Salida resident, died at the scene, CHP says.

The other vehicle involved was found about a mile away.

Investigators believe the other driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the sedan, then fled the scene. Officers have arrested that driver, 20-year-old Modesto resident Luis Mercado-Ulloa.

Mercado-Ulloa is now facing charges of felony DUI, hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter. 

