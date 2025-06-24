Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento light rail train and vehicle involved in crash, 3 people taken to hospital

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a SacRT light train late Tuesday morning.

SacRT officials say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and H streets.

The train was heading eastbound and the vehicle was on 6th Street. The crash caused the light rail train to get pushed off its tracks, officials say.

Three people – the train operator, a train passenger, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash – were taken to the hospital. Officials didn't have any information on their conditions.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated by SacRT police.

Crews were able to clear the tracks a little before noon. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.