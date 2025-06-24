Sacramento light rail train and vehicle involved in crash, 3 people taken to hospital

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a SacRT light train late Tuesday morning.

SacRT officials say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and H streets.

The train was heading eastbound and the vehicle was on 6th Street. The crash caused the light rail train to get pushed off its tracks, officials say.

Three people – the train operator, a train passenger, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash – were taken to the hospital. Officials didn't have any information on their conditions.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated by SacRT police.

Crews were able to clear the tracks a little before noon.