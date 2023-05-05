SacRT awarded $45.1M grant to buy new light rail train cars

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has been awarded a $45.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase 16 new light rail train cars or "vehicles."

According to a statement from SacRT, the new low-floor light rail trains will be purchased from Siemens Mobility in south Sacramento. SacRT is one of six transit agencies nationwide and the only one in FTA Region 9 to receive this grant.

The new vehicles are currently being tested and will be put into service early next year, the agency says. With the purchase of an additional 16 low-floor trains, SacRT will have 44 new low-floor vehicles, which is close to two-thirds of all the vehicles needed to operate the light rail system.

SACRAMENTO REGIONAL TRANSIT DISTRICT (SacRT)

SacRT has previously purchased 28 new low-floor light rail trains from Siemens Mobility and has a contract to order up to 76.

SacRT's Light Rail Modernization Project, which includes the purchase of new low-floor trains, modifications to station platforms, and adding a passing track to provide 15-minute service to Folsom area stations, has secured more than $350 million.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui said, "I was proud to fight for this infusion of federal funds that will replace 35-year-old light rail vehicles with new modern trains built right here in Sacramento by Siemens Mobility. This $45 million grant is helping us build Sacramento's future and will enable us to continue leading the way on sustainable, clean, and equitable public transportation."

Congressman Ami Bera added, "The current light rail cars have reached the end of their useful life" and the new low-floor cars will "enhance the rider experience and make light rail accessible to all, including those with mobility restrictions, parents with strollers, and cyclists."

The grant is part of the fiscal year 2022/2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.