Sacramento's AAPI Night Market returns with music, food and culture on Capitol Mall

Sacramento's largest celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is in the books, with thousands of people gathering on Capitol Mall Friday for the AAPI Night Market.

The fifth annual event was created in 2022 by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce as a reimagining of its annual gala. Founded in 1993, the chamber is the region's largest minority chamber and a nonprofit that advocates for thousands of diverse business owners, according to the chamber website.

The AAPI Night Market is a fundraiser that supports small businesses with resources, technical assistance, economic opportunity and year-round advocacy.

The AAPI Night Market on Capitol Mall in Sacramento.

Friday night showcased music, food and culture in Sacramento.

"It's unbelievable, I cannot believe the amount of sheer compassion. for businesses for AAPI businesses as a whole." said Kimberly Lim, owner of Sunkissed and Co., a sustainable fragrance company.

Lim and her business have been at every AAPI Night Market since it started five years ago. She said that even on the night she graduated, she walked from Golden 1 Center to the market because of what the event means for business. She didn't want to miss it.

"If I had to describe the night market as a whole, I would say community," said Lim.

Now, as the AAPI Night Market has grown, so has her small business.