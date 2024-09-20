Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Capitol Mall

SACRAMENTO – The annual Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to downtown Sacramento on Friday.

The free two-day event highlights what the region is known best for: quality local food.

Visitors can enjoy local eats and drink vendors along with live music, food demonstrations, interactive booths, and other attractions.

California has 77,000 thousand farms, most of which are family owned, and hosts hundreds of farmers' markets statewide. The Sacramento area alone boasts 40 farmers markets.

Tourism experts say that Sacramento is considered the farm-to-fork capital of America.

"So much of the food that comes from this area feeds the rest of the country," said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. "That's worth putting up a flag and telling people how special Sacramento is."

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

What bands are playing at Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival?

Hayes Carll & the Band of Heathens are headlining the event Friday night.

Grammy-winning singer Andra Day closes the festival on Saturday.

A number of other artists are also playing over the course of the festival. EDDY, Boot Juice, and The Hip Abduction will be playing on Friday while DJ Stace Lace, Inner Nature, Nat Lefkoff, Arden Park Roots, Zephyr, Chance Emerson, and Stacey Ryan and scheduled for Saturday.

What streets are closed due to the Farm-to-Fork Festival?

The events takes over Capitol Mall, meaning several roads will be closed through Saturday.

Capitol Mall from Third to Fifth streets will be closed, along with the stretch from Fifth to Seventh streets and Fifth from N to I streets.

Admission to the festival is free, but attendees will have to enter at either Fourth and N streets, Fifth and L streets, or Seventh Street and Capitol Mall.