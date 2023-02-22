Sacramento Zoo's entrance named historic landmark
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Zoo's entrance, designed in 1961 by a Sacramento-based firm, has been designated as a historic landmark by the City Council.
The entrances have been added to the city's register of historic and cultural resources. According to a city report, the entrance is a great example of the unique "Googie" style of architecture, which developed out of mid-century modern architecture.
