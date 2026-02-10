Sacramento Zoo says lions Slamson and Binti are easing into sharing space

With Valentine's Day approaching, zookeepers hope love will be in the air as the Sacramento Zoo introduces its male and female lions.

Slamson II and Binti were welcomed to the Sacramento Zoo back in 2024.

The pair was brought to the zoo as part of the Lion Species Survival Plan, which aims to help breed the threatened African lion.

Ahead of Slamson and Binti's introduction to each other, zookeepers say they've been monitoring the animals closely.

A wall with a window was first installed in the lion habitat, keeping Slamson and Binti separate but allowing for the animals to get some face time with each other.

With zookeepers seeing lots of positive progress in the pair's communication, the decision was made to let Slamson and Binti cohabitate for short stints.

Zookeepers are hopeful that the cohabitation will continue to go well, but no timeline has been given for when people could expect babies.

If and when Slamson and Binti snuggle up, it would mark the first time since 2014 that lion cubs are born at the Sacramento Zoo.