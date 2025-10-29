Watch CBS News
Sacramento Zoo's capybara gives birth to litter of five pups

A litter of newborn capybara is now calling the Sacramento Zoo home.

The zoo's resident female capybara, Peppermint Patty, gave birth on Monday, the zoo announced this week.

"All of the pups are bright and alert, and Peppermint Patty is doing great as a first-time mom," said lead keeper Anela Medeiros in a statement.

capybara sacramento zoo
Peppermint Patty and three of her newborn pups.  Sacramento Zoo

Zookeepers say the pups all seem to be doing well.

Visitors to the zoo can already catch a glimpse of the pups at the capybara habitat.

It has been a busy year of newborns for the Sacramento Zoo, with an okapi giving birth earlier in October and a Masai giraffe giving birth back in March. 

